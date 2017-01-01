It’s the 2nd time in history of Bitcoin where it has reached value of $1000+ !!! Very huge milestone for bitcoin! Keep on going, to the moon!!!
What a memoriable New Year 2017! Happy New Year everyone!
Well everyone, bitcoin has reached $900 again and still going upwards! Is it due to India banning their 500 & 1000 rupee notes? Would love to know your opinions or information regards to WHY you think the bitcoin has been sky rocketing recently.
Forbers article here.
Today Coinbase announced they now allow instant sell bitcoins through Paypal at 3.75% sell fee. You can also instantly buy with your debit cards at a 3.75% buy fee. These are both instant. American citizens can still always buy with your verified US bank accounts for 1% buy/sell fees, with higher limits, but these usually take 4-5 days to complete.
Good news to have more options, but Coinbase, myself and many other bitcoins are begging you, please let those fees become more comparable to Bitstamp and Gemini, more affordalble!
Well today is national “Bitcoin 666 – number of the beast day”, yes I proclaimed today as this! We hit $666 and bitcoin is all over the place the last few days. Lets settle on this, today is BTC666 day! What are you going to do for celebration? Egg your neighbors house? Pee all over the toilet seat? … ok ok, lets not get any worse than this! LOL
…. ok enough of this, let quit this craziness and go “to the moon” from here on out! 🙂
The bitcoin halving is coming very soon, approx 3 weeks from today. You can watch the countdown at Bitcoin Clock here.
So since the price has soared to over $700 this week, with still 3 weeks until halving what would you expect to happen from now on? More rise rise rise and then fall after halving?
Would love to hear your opinions, please comment, discuss 🙂
Edit: Craig Wright is a scammer and full of shit…. he is NOT Satoshi Nakamoto. Funny little prank he pulled though. lol
NAMESILO now accepts Bitcoin!
The new, up and coming registrar Namesilo now accepts bitcoin payments for all domain registrations, transfers, and renewals. They are becoming prominent in the registrar scene because of their low cost domains, holiday and random discounts, and FREE WHOIS PRIVACY!
Are you also sitting on the edge of your seat watching the Bitcoinity live chart going haywire all day, everyday for the last few days? The bitcoin price soaring from $237 a month ago up to $500 today’s maximum price (so far).
Now, lets speculate why this is happening? What are your opinions? (please comment your thoughts)
Is it:
USAA integrating bitcoin balance for their banking customers??
Blockchain tech featured in The Economist magazine (or blockchain technology in general)
The Winklevoss’s launch of trading platform Gemini.com
Worldpay quietly supporting Bitcoin and Blockchain
Something happening in CHINA?
Maybe just a mix of them all, or some secret undercover shit that is way over our heads? Other ideas?
Would love to hear your thoughts!
I was walking around Makati area, actually Burgos St. area in Makati Manila Philippines and spotted a bitcoin ATM machine at Sunette Tower Suites. Bitcoin is growing around the world guys!
Bitstamp with 0.5% fee and then there’s Coinbase with 1% fee, I was wondering, why is this so high? and is this fair? I love bitcoin but really for an exchange to be taking 1% on all sells and all buys is just ridiculous imo. I love you Coinbase, love you bitcoin, but this really should be updated to a more fair amount.
The Winklevoss brothers are launching Gemini but it seems they have not yet released their fee amount. I emailed them already:
Hi, i’d like to know what kind of fees will Gemini have per transaction?
Coinbase has 1%, Bitstamp 0.5%
Where will you guys be at? I’m very interested, i’d love to see something lower than 1%, that is insane imo
Thank you
I am not the only one who thinks this way, here’s a thread on Reddit about it ->
I love you coinbase, and love your easy to use platform, but really, why the high fees?
UPDATE (Oct 18, 2015): Gemini replied that they have only 0.25% transaction fees! 🙂