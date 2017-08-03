Bitcoin Cash (BCC) surprised us all

August 1st, 2017 UASF split Bitcoin into 2, BTC and Bitcoin Cash (BCC/BCH) * causing massive stress, panic, excitement amongst bitcoin holders.

Bitfinex automatically credited about 85% of BCH tokens to users while we were expecting 1:1, the reason why was posted on Bitfinex BCH distribution update here.

The price was almost instantly around $450 usd when I tuned in and sold from $450-680 and it maxed out at $693 yesterday August 2. The price soaring was a shock since most bitcoin enthusiasts believed Bitcoin Cash to be a shitty altcoin that would die ASAP. Reddit had hired posters helping to push the hype. My theory is that Chinese investors $$$ was the probable cause of the huge gains, possibly funded or partially funded by Jihan Wu *, who was a strong supporter of BCC/BCH.

With HitBTC opening BCC/BCH wallets first, and the price going so low as $200 (0.08 BTC) I think this is solid proof that opening wallets on other exchanges will drive the price down of Bitcoin Cash.

List of Exchanges & wallets that supported the token split: Bitfinex, Bithumb, BitstarEx, Bittrex, BTCbox, BTCpop, CoinFloor, Huobi, Korbit, Kraken, MercadoBitcoin, Okex & Okcoin, Toubi, ViaBTC.

You can check the current market rates per supporting exchange at CoinMarketCap Bitcoin Cash page here.

List of Exchanges & wallets that did not distribute tokens: Bitstamp, Bleutrade, Coinbase, Cryptopia, GDAX, Gemini, Poloniex.