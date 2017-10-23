Bitcoin Gold and exchanges that support it

List of Bitcoin exchanges and wallets with information about supporting Bitcoin Gold

Bitfinex is supporting BTG and has already credited Bitcoin holders with our BTG. Post is here.

Bittrex supprting, but deposits closed already. Their post here.

HitBTC supporting both Bitcoin Gold and Segwit2x. Their post here.

Bitstar has announced their support for BTG on their announcement post here.

Coinbase info from their blog post

Poloniex might distribute BTG depending on the replay protection fix, they posted today about it here.

Cex.io will split the coins and distribute to their users after the fork. See blog post here.

Gemini no statement about it yet

Mercatox no statement yet

Wex no statement about BTG yet

Bitmex no statement about BTG yet, only mention of Segwit2x on their blog here.

Trezor just released information about them supporting Bitcoin Cash on their blog here.

Ledger Nano S no statement about it yet, but there are reports that as long as your BTC are stored in “legacy” or “segwit” wallets then once replay protection is setup for BTG then you’ll be able to redeem your BTG tokens.

Mtgox is not supporting Bitcoin Gold

and a lil bit of Jimmy Song’s views and you can read more about BTG and their development team at their website https://btcgpu.org