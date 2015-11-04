Bitcoin price soars to $500 today!

Are you also sitting on the edge of your seat watching the Bitcoinity live chart going haywire all day, everyday for the last few days? The bitcoin price soaring from $237 a month ago up to $500 today’s maximum price (so far).

Now, lets speculate why this is happening? What are your opinions? (please comment your thoughts)

Is it:

USAA integrating bitcoin balance for their banking customers??

Blockchain tech featured in The Economist magazine (or blockchain technology in general)

The Winklevoss’s launch of trading platform Gemini.com

Worldpay quietly supporting Bitcoin and Blockchain

Something happening in CHINA?

Maybe just a mix of them all, or some secret undercover shit that is way over our heads? Other ideas?

Would love to hear your thoughts!