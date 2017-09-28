Bithumb added Zcash!

Well just last week we posted our speculatory post here, pondering if/when Bithumb will be adding the privacy coin Zcash, and now that speculation has been squashed, with FACT!

World no.1 cryptocurrency market platform Bithumb & ZECC will enter into an official partnership and list Zcash(ZEC). Based on zero-knowledge proof technology, Zcash is a cryptocurrency that protects privacy of all transactions perfectly. It aims to become the “Internet Money” that will be widely accepted everywhere with full internet connections. Through official marketing partnership with ZECC, Bithumb will launch the exclusive promotion ‘ZCash-Back’ during the listing period. Participation from Bithumb members is greatly appreciated. 1% ZCash-Back for every Zcash deposit & transaction

Target:All customers who have deposited & traded Zcash during recognition periodDeposit recognition period:September 28, 2017 (Thu) deposit address opens – September 29, 2017(Fri) 12:00 PM (KST)Transaction recognition period: Listing of Zcash ~ October 01, 2017 (Sun) Midnight (KST)Condition:1% cashback on whatever is smaller among deposit amount & traded amount of ZcashPayment day:All cashback payed on October 13, 2017 (Fri)

