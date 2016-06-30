Coinbase adds instant Paypal buy/sell payment option

Today Coinbase announced they now allow instant sell bitcoins through Paypal at 3.75% sell fee. You can also instantly buy with your debit cards at a 3.75% buy fee. These are both instant. American citizens can still always buy with your verified US bank accounts for 1% buy/sell fees, with higher limits, but these usually take 4-5 days to complete.

If you don’t have account already, Join Coinbase here.

Good news to have more options, but Coinbase, myself and many other bitcoins are begging you, please let those fees become more comparable to Bitstamp and Gemini, more affordalble!