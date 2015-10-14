Coinbase fees too high?

Bitstamp with 0.5% fee and then there’s Coinbase with 1% fee, I was wondering, why is this so high? and is this fair? I love bitcoin but really for an exchange to be taking 1% on all sells and all buys is just ridiculous imo. I love you Coinbase, love you bitcoin, but this really should be updated to a more fair amount.

The Winklevoss brothers are launching Gemini but it seems they have not yet released their fee amount. I emailed them already:

Hi, i’d like to know what kind of fees will Gemini have per transaction?

Coinbase has 1%, Bitstamp 0.5%

Where will you guys be at? I’m very interested, i’d love to see something lower than 1%, that is insane imo

why the high fees?

UPDATE (Oct 18, 2015): Gemini replied that they have only 0.25% transaction fees! 🙂











