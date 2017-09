adds

Cryptopia is a well known bitcoin and crypto currency exchange, they’re best known for adding every altcoin under the sun, most recently was Embers (MBRS), which came originally from Ether Delta (most terrible, non user friendly, crypto exchange the planet maybe?)

So Cryptopia adding MBRS was a great thing for anyone interested in anything coming from EtherDelta exchange.

Here you can see Ember at CMC, on the rise!