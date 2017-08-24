No Gemini follow up about Bitcoin Cash

Some of us bitcoin holders held bitcoin in Gemini exchange during the Aug 1 fork, we knew Gemini was not supporting Bitcoin Cash, but after the fork and BCH/BCC become quite a valueable coin 99% of non supportive exchanges have since announced they will distribute Bitcoin Cash for their users, some have immediately (Poloniex, Cex, etc), some announced they’ll be distributing later, like Coinbase announced they’ll be distributing in January 2018.

Surely every non-supporting exchange had pressure from users, hoping and requesting they get BCH, Gemini ended up posting this on Aug 3 addressing the BCH forking issue on their blog:

Since the “hard fork” on August 1st, 2017, we have been monitoring the situation closely. Currently, Gemini does not support trading or withdrawals of the newly forked chain (BCC / BCH / BCash). As we first wrote on March 20th, 2017, and later updated on July 26, 2017, we will make every effort to support withdrawals for the chain with less total difficulty (in this case BCC). As a result, we are currently working on a technical implementation for a one-time withdrawal of BCC for our customers. With that said, any modifications we make to our digital asset storage system (including support for a one-time withdrawal), are made with extreme caution and require extensive security review to ensure the integrity of our customers’ assets. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we take the next few weeks to build this functionality in a safe, secure, and responsible manner. We will post material updates when we have them. If you have any questions, please contact Gemini customer support at support@gemini.com.

So it seems like good news, but after emailing them at their above support email, asking for an update on this situation, they responded with this generic response:

Thank you for reaching out. Currently, Gemini does not support trading or withdrawals of the newly forked chain (BCC / BCH / BCash). We have been monitoring the “hard fork” situation closely and are currently working on a technical implementation for a one-time withdrawal of BCC for our customers. Any modifications we make to our digital asset storage system (including support for a one-time withdrawal), are made with extreme caution and require extensive security review to ensure the integrity of our customers’ assets. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we take the next few weeks to build this functionality in a safe, secure, and responsible manner. Material updates will be posted on our blog here: https://gemini.com/blog/update-bitcoin-hard-fork-bitcoin-cash/. Please let us know if you have additional questions.

It’s actually copy and pasted from their blog. 🙁

Gemini! It’s August 24! Can you please update us, many of us have been loyal customers and would appreciate an update on this situation.