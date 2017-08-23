Monero being added to South Koreas biggest exchange

It’s recently been announced by South Koreans biggest bitcoin and crypto currency exchange BITHUMB that they’re adding one of the most underpriced coins in the crypto world, Monero (XMR). Monero is one of the most private, anon crypto’s around. Bithumb’s news posted they’ll be launching XMR for deposits on August 24th and trading on August 27th.

From their news page: (open the file and scroll down to the bottom half for English)



Apparently this news alone has ignited Monero’s price from the $40-50 range to around $100, doubling, and now hovering at $90.