US Citizens troubles with Bitcoin exchanges

So recently I wanted to test out the Bitmex trading platform, and as I tried to begin by depositing bitcoins into my account, I get this message:

Due to local laws, BitMEX is unable to service your country (US). We cannot accept deposits. If you believe this to be in error, contact us at support@bitmex.com.

While any US citizen using Bitfinex (imho the best bitcoin trading platform around) know that they are terminating all crypto transactions from ALL US individual customer accounts:

“we are terminating trading, deposits, and withdrawal functionality for U.S. individual customers by no later than November 9, 2017.”

from this post.

WTF is going on??? I would love to hear your informations or opinions on why this is happening, is Trumpland USA really fucking shit up internationally?

/Rant