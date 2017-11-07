The upcoming Segwit2x situation

Get ready, prepare your bitcoins! Make sure you’re storing them on a Segwit2x supportive exchange, Ledger Nano or Trezor.

I was going to research the exchanges and make an informative compiliation but it looks like BitcoinMagazine has beat me to it, luckily! haha. If your exchanges are these:

Bitfinex, Bitmex (awesome stance on s2x), Bitstamp, GDAX (Coinbase), Bitflyer, Kraken, HitBTC, Bitcoin.de, CoinsBank, Cex.io, itBit, Gemini (Winklevoss’ exchange), Coinfloor, BTCC (Chinese), BitMarket, QuadrigaCX (Canada), Mercado Bitcoin (Brazil & Argentina), Bitso, The Rock Trading, & EXMO … then check the detailed descriptioins of those on BTCmag here.

Others that have not made statements yet about the upcoming segwit2x (B2x) UAHF are: Mercatox, OKcoin, & Binance.

But also make sure to check your exchanges own blog or announcements pages so you can hear it from the horse’s own mouth.