Will Bithumb (Korean exchange) ever add Zcash?

Will the #1 Korean exchange, Bithumb, ever add Zcash to their list of crypto currencies traded on their platform?

They have all the top crypto’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, Litecoin, Ethereum Classic, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and Monero. When you check other exchanges like Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Kraken, and even the choices Ledger Nano and Trezor have, seems like Bithumb next coin to be adding should be Zcash.

This completely speculatory and coming from my own opinion, would love to hear your opinions on this, email me at talkbitcoins.com |at| gmail

If you’d like to suggest Zcash to be added at Bithumb you can here https://www.bithumb.com/u1/US133