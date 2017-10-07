Withdraw Bitcoin Cash from your Gemini account

Great work Gemini!

Today we received notification from Gemini that they’re allowing a 1-time opportunity to withdraw all of your Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to an address of your choosing. They mention the withdrawel would be completed within 5 business days of your request.

Their email:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Withdrawals Are Now Available!

A little over a month ago we published an announcement regarding our ongoing engineering efforts to allow withdrawal of bitcoin cash (BCH) for customers who had bitcoin balances at the time of the chain split.

We are pleased to announce that as of Saturday, October 7, 2017, Gemini will allow all customers to view their BCH balance and request a withdrawal via the BCH withdrawal request page. If you choose to request a BCH withdrawal, your entire BCH balance will be transferred to your chosen withdrawal address.

BCH requests are not sent onto the blockchain immediately. The first time we will process all submitted BCH withdrawal requests will be Wednesday, October 11 at 1pm EDT. After that point, requests will be honored within 5 business days from the time of your request. Example: If you request on Saturday, October 21, 2017, your transfer will be executed on or by Friday, October 27, 2017.

Although we do not currently have plans to open order books for BCH trading, we will continue to update our customers as the BCH situation evolves further.

Thank you for your patience and understanding throughout the implementation of this withdrawal feature. If you have any questions, please contact us.

Onward and Upward!

Team Gemini