Bithumb is the Korean exchange with massive volume. Check it out, bithumb.com. Usually after they add any crypto the price surges to highs, Monero from $60’s to $130’s, Zcash from $250’s to $450’s, and last was QTUM which didnt perform as well (but what were they thinking by adding this coin last time?)

So lets get prepared! The question of today is, “Which crypto currency is Bithumb going to add next?” is it Neo, IOTA, OmiseGO, Stellar, Lisk?